Google Home outage Here's why your lights, switches, and outlets are appearing offline

Google Home is currently experiencing an outage, causing smart lights and switches to go offline. If you're facing this, fret not, because you're not the only one, as the Google Home service is reportedly down, showing lights and other digitally connected items as offline on the Google Home app.

Many Google Home users took to Reddit, reporting that their lights, light groups, smart switches, outlets, and power modules were knocked down in the Google Home app, regardless of brand or integration.

The annoyance was increased as other devices appeared to be online.

With the glitch in place, which Google has acknowledged, cameras, speakers, and other connected devices are appearing normal, while most lights and switches are offline.

According to user reports, restarting the app or removing and re-adding the devices isn't fixing the issue. Some said their automations are also broken.

A few reports also mentioned that air purifiers and speakers are showing offline in the Google Home app.

How to fix Google Home outage?

For those attempting to get around the ongoing problem with Google Home app, Google posted on Reddit, confirming that this is a backend issue and not something users can fix on their own.

It should be noted that Google hasn’t shared an ETA for the fix, but the wording suggests an update will be rolled out soon.