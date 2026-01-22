Justin Anderson warns he could expose 'much bigger' stars than Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz's hairstylist, Justin Anderson, has issued a stern warning about 'calling out big people' as he vehemently denied claims that he spoke about the actress for 'attention.'

It comes after the celebrity hairdresser labelled Nicola 'not a good person' when he weighed in on the Beckham feud on Tuesday, sharing his opinion on Brooklyn's explosive statement.

For the unversed, Justin has previously been for very vocal about Nicola, calling her 'the worst of the worst' in 2029 after an alleged altercation between the pair in which she claimed he 'burnt her hair off'.

Since sharing his thoughts on the Beckham drama, Justin has reportedly received backlash from fans who claimed he was spoking out for 'attention'.

In an Instagram video on Wednesday, Justin hit back and teased there could be more to come out.

He said: 'I still want to talk about that stuff that went down yesterday in my own quiet way with my friends here.

'The PR part of all of that stuff is so weird, like when it goes to the internet and you see the twisting and the way things happen, it's really really bizarre.

He added: 'It's so weird too because when I talk about that stuff, people from the outside think "Oh this guy wants attention".

'If I wanted attention, I would talk about really big people you know, people from my past or I would make a Reel on my page and try and get like a viral video.

Posting on Instagram on Monday, Justin admitted Brooklyn's public attack on his parents David and Victoria made him 'sad', as he pointed out: 'You can't take that back, the whole world is watching.'