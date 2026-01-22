Melissa Gilbert, Timothy Busfield ‘in shock’ as actor awaits criminal trial

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield are moving on slow pace after actor faces serious charges.

The actor-director, 68, on January 20 was released from jail after surrendering himself upon two counts of criminal sexual charges and one of child abuse.

“We couldn't have done it without people volunteering to give us information,” Busfield’s civil lawyer Larry Stein told People magazine on January 21.

“I got totally unsolicited emails and calls and letters from people. We did our work to try to get it together, but the outpouring of support and the number of people who are willing to put themselves on the line for him is really remarkable, because it's a very brave thing to do. Because just being associated with it and supporting him can cause a certain number of people to think negatively about you, unfortunately. They really put their reputations and livelihood on the line, and it just shows how much they believe in Tim and the support that he's getting."

“We're taking one day at a time,” Stein concluded.

The charges from the Albuquerque Police Department initiated on January 09, alleging Busfield of engaged in unlawful sexual contact with minor boys that he met on the set of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady, where Busfield was the director.