Dylan Efron weighs in on 'DWTS' co-star Alix Earle, Tom Brady rumours

Dylan Efron shares candid opinion on Alix Earle and Tom Brady's New Year Eve celebration

Geo News Digital Desk
January 22, 2026

Alix Earle and Tom Brady’s rumoured romance might have mysteriously ended, but it seems that her Dancing With the Stars co-stars were just as surprised by the New Year’s Eve video which went viral.

Dylan Efron, 33, played coy when asked about his reaction to the video, during his latest interview.

During Watch What Happens Live, the television personality burst into laughter, and then told host Andy Cohen, “Hey I love that she’s living her life.”

Among fans, someone also asked if the DWTS contestants were aware that Alix was going through a tough breakup with Braxton Berrios at the time.

Dylan then shared that the model, 25, was “such a professional” as she was managing her own youtube series at the time, training for the season “more than anyone” and doing all of that without giving away the struggles she had been going through in her personal life at the time.

The internet star achieved the second place on DWTS season 34, with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, as Robert Irwin and Witney Carson took the Mirrorball trophy.

