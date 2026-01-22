Antoni Porowski responds to ‘Queer Eye’ drama comment amid Karamo Brown tension

Antoni Porowski spoke out after a fan suggested backstage drama was overshadowing the vibe of Queer Eye.

Netflix released the final season of the show Wednesday, January 21.

Porowski along with his costars including Tran France and Jonathan Van Ness took to Instagram to reflect on their latest project.

The Queer Eye food and wine expert reacted to a social media comment claiming that behind-the-scenes issues were “killing the vibe” of the Emmy-winning series.

“Ngl the backstage drama kinda kills the vibe of the show. I’m not motivated to watch you all portray to be a big happy family on every episode knowing it’s all fake. If you can’t work out your own mess, how can you be in charge of fixing someone else’s life?” one social media user wrote.

The 41-year-old pushed back.

He responded, “A lot of us come from complicated families and still have jobs and positive things we’re passionate about. Authenticity is about being honest about the complexities of life and knowing two things can exist at the same time ❤️.”

His response came amid ongoing chatter about friction with fellow cast member Karamo Brown.

Fans have speculated about tension between the two after Brown made cryptic remarks in interviews.

Moreover, he also missed an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on grounds of being ‘mentally and emotionally abused for years’.

Since its 2018 reboot, Queer Eye has thrived on the chemistry between Porowski, Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bobby Berk.