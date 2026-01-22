Kim Kardashian clears the air on animal cruelty backlash months later

Kim Kardashian addresses controversial fashion statement which caused outrage

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to controversies but sometimes she doesn't get a chance to explain herself before the backlash blows out of proportion.

The 45-year-old reality star addressed a similar issue on her sister Khloe Kardashian’s podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, on Wednesday, January 21.

The Kardashians star set record straight on her grey Birkin bag which appeared in her drama, All’s Fair, as well as on a photoshoot and looked strikingly similar to elephant leather.

The socialite became a target to ruthless criticism at the time, with people calling her insensitive, and ignorant for promoting animal cruelty.

However, Kim spoke out in her defense on the matter during the recent podcast, telling the viewers that the bag was not real elephant leather.

The Skims founder noted, “If you look at it … the hardware is upside down… it’s like an actual full fake one,” adding that she had bought it along with many other fake accessories to be used as props in the legal series.

The TV personality explained that she ended up using the accessory because it matched with her grey outfit in the scene, admitting that regardless, she should have been more careful with her choice.

“Because people didn’t know if it was real or fake … So even just, like, putting that out there — I wish I was a little bit smarter on that and made a better choice on that,” Kim said.

The lawyer-in-making went on to share that she ignored the backlash all this time because she was “overwhelmed” by the All’s Fair criticism from all sides.