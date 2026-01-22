Travis Scott hopes Houston can welcome him back after Astroworld

Travis Scott says people have a 'distorted' view of him after the Astroworld 2021 tragedy

Travis Scott is looking forward to returning to his hometown of Houston, but only if they’ll have him.

In a new Rolling Stone cover story published Wednesday, January 21, the Grammy-winning rapper reflected on the tragedy that occurred at his annual Astroworld Music Festival in November 2021.

“When I did that festival, I was trying to bring something to where I’m from,” the Houston native, 34, shared. Unfortunately, he noted, “it’s like a time that was supposed to be so enjoyable just went wrong.”

Over four years after the tragedy, Scott is hoping to make amends.

“I would love to heal that in the city. But I would also want people to be receptive [to it]. I don’t want to force a reception,” he told Rolling Stone.

10 people passed away and hundreds more were injured in a fatal crowd crush on night one of Astroworld 2021 on November 5. Despite an emergency being declared, Scott continued the performance for over half an hour.

The next day, the rapper released a statement. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night… I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

In an interview a month after the tragedy, Scott said that the responsibility of concertgoers’ safety falls on “professionals.” He also claimed at the time that he didn’t notice distress in the crowd, otherwise he would have stopped the show immediately.

Scott offered to pay for the funerals of all 10 victims. At least 7 of the victims’ families reportedly rejected the offer.