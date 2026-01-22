Elle Fanning moves to tears after 'Sentimental Value' milestone: 'Dream'

Elle Fanning reacts to 'shock' Oscar nomination for 'Sentimental Value'

Elle Fanning had an out-of-body reaction to learning about her first Oscar nomination for her movie, Sentimental Value.

The 27-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday, January 22, and shared the screenshots to the Academy announcements on her story.

The Disney alum wrote that she was “crying,” and exclaiming “am I in a dream?” to discover that she had been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress.

Fanning also shared the announcements for her co-stars, celebrating the nine Oscar nominations her film got.

The All the Bright Places star also shared a screenshot of her facetime call with the Sentimental Value director Joachim Trier and his wife Helle Bendixen Trier, where she appeared to be tearing up.

"IS THIS REAL!?!?!?! IS THIS A DREAM!?!?!?! I can’t catch my breath. I am in absolute shock," the Maleficent actress penned in the caption.

Fanning continued, "What an honor to have my first Academy Award nomination be for a film that acknowledges the power of moviemaking and family! My Mom, Grandma, Sister, and Aunt were here with me this morning to scream and hug and cry. Thank you thank you thank you. To be amongst the beautiful women in this category is truly overwhelming. I was equally overjoyed to see our entire “Sentimental Value” family recognized!!!!!! The gorgeous Stellan, Inga, and Renate, I will forever be in awe of you!!!!! Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, our editor Olivier Bugge Coutte, Maria, Andrea, Lars, our Neon team, EVERYONE INVOLVED - cheers to you all! Or as you say in Norway, Skal!!!!!!!! I am filled with so much love. The whole house got nominated!!!"

Friends and fans alike all flocked to the comments to congratulate A Complete Unknown actress on her milestone. Celebrities including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Matthew Koma, Joey King, Dakota Fanning, Catherine Cohen all sent their love to the Oscar-nominated star.