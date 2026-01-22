Kim Kardashian ditches classroom and builds North West school of her own

Kim Kardashian is rewriting the rulebook on schooling for her eldest child.

Instead of classrooms and corridors, 12-year-old North West is being educated at home inside the family’s sprawling Hidden Hills estate, where lessons are shaped around curiosity rather than textbooks.

The Skims mogul, revealed that North’s education is built around practical, interest led learning.

When her daughter floated the idea of designing hats and jewellery, Kim didn’t brush it off as a phase, she turned it into a class.

According to her, watching North engage into creative projects has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience.

Music also plays a major role in North’s routine, and that’s where Kanye West comes in.

Kim acknowledged that while producing and beat making aren’t her world, they’ve become a meaningful way for North to connect with her father.

She stressed that co-parenting means staying aligned, especially when it comes to guiding how North grows up in the public eye.

Despite the unconventional setup, Kim was quick to shut down any suggestion that she treats North more like a friend than a child.

She insisted rules are firmly in place and discipline isn’t optional even if life looks very different from that of the average middle-schooler.