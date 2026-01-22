Brooklyn Beckham steps out with wife Nicola after shocking family statement

Brooklyn Beckham was seen in public spotlight with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham for the very first time since his emotional statement about his family made headlines.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn shocked fans after claiming that he faced “endless attacks” by his parents David and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn also said that they tried “relentlessly” to harm his relationship with his wife and control his life.

However, the model and media personality made it clear that he doesn’t want to reconnect with his family right now.

Since that shocking statement which took social media and internet by massive storm, most of the Beckham family decided to stay quiet during this heated tension.

Only the boss of the Beckhams David was spotted due to work commitments.

Now, Brooklyn and Nicola recently spotted during a calm beach walk in Malibu as the lovebirds walked hand in hand with their pet.

The 26-year-old looked serious and down meanwhile his wife Nicola stayed close by his side during this tough time of his life.

Moreover, both of them were captured stopping near to the water to talk privately and their mood was heavy but Nicola later smiled wholeheartedly while embracing his stressed husband Brooklyn, showing comfort and support.

Back in UK, Brooklyn’s brother Cruz apparently continued posting about his new music online appearing unbothered during the heated time.