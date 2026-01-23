Big reveals from Xbox Developer Direct 2026

Continuing its annual ritual, Microsoft is starting this year with the release of some of the biggest upcoming games.

In 2025’s Xbox Developer Direct, there were user-favourite games such as Doom: The Dark Ages and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

In 2026, three major games will top the charts. These are Forza Horizon 6 (possibly releasing in May), the oft-delayed fantasy RPG Fable, and Beast of Reincarnation.

Microsoft confirms that the fourth Developer Direct will feature “news, new gameplay, and insights directly from the incredible teams working on titles coming this year.”

List of games introduced at Xbox Developer Direct 2026

Froza Horizon 6

Developed by Playground games wit no tentative release date

Beast of Reincarnation

Developed by Game Freak and will be released in Summer 2026. The game will be available on Xbox SeriesX|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Kiln

Developed by Double Fine Productions and is set to release in Spring 2026. Fans can play it on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Fable

Developed by Playground and will be released in the fall of 2026.

How to watch Xbox Developer Direct?

The Xbox Developer Direct will stream on January 22. Game enthusiasts can watch it on YouTube at 1:00 p.m. ET.