Thomas Tuchel signs England extension: Find out how long will he stay

Thomas Tuchel is set to lead England at the home European Championship in 2028 after he signed a contract extension on Thursday, February 12.

The 52-year-old Tuchel’s current contract was set to end after the 2026 World Cup.

The Football Association (FA) announced the decision on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The one-liner post on X (formerly Twitter) reads, “Thomas Tuchel will lead our #ThreeLions through to 2028 after signing a new contract.”

Sharing his excitement, Tuchel said, “I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England."

“It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup,” Tuchel added.

Tuchel has locked his targets, with Euro 2028 being the next big thing in his coaching career, saying, “Euro 2028 will be a very special tournament, and as a coach there is nothing more you want than to compete with the very best on the biggest possible stage.”

For context, Thomas Tuchel was appointed as the head coach of the Three Lions in January last year on a deal that was due to expire this summer’s World Cup.

The 2028 European Championship finals are being hosted by England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland.

With England heading into the World Cup campaign, the FA ensured continuity by brushing aside any speculation over Tuchel’s future.