Russia moves to fully block WhatsApp over regulatory dispute, Meta responds with warning

Russia has moved to “fully block” WhatsApp citing the platform’s failure to comply with government regulations.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said, “This is once again a matter of complying with the law.”

He added if Meta corporation engages with Russian authorities in constructive dialogue, only then “we have the possibility to reach an agreement”.

Peskov warned that if Meta sticks to its position and does not align itself with Russian regulations, it will not be allowed to operate.

In a post on X, WhatsApp responded to the development, stating, “Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to state-owned surveillance app.”

Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app. Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia.… — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 12, 2026

The statement continued, “Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backward step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia.”

The restrictions on messaging apps, including Telegram, come as the Kremlin seeks tighter control of internet space amid its war against Ukraine.

Russian authorities urge users to shift to domestically-developed “Max” app but critics argue that it will be used for surveillance and political censorship.

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov has also criticised the Russian government, saying, “Restricting access to Telegram won’t change our course. Telegram stands for freedom and privacy, no matter the pressure.”

Facebook and Instagram have already been banned and are only accessible through VPNs.