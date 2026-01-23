Fans divided as old clip puts Nicola, Victoria Beckham back in spotlight

When dirty laundry is aired in public, keyboard warriors can't resist speaking out.

The same situation is evident in the Beckham family drama. It began when Brooklyn, the eldest son of Sir David Beckham and Lady Victoria Beckham, 26, made a number of allegations about his 2022 Florida wedding.

These included claims that his mother, 51, crashed his first romantic dance with his wife, Nicola, 31, overshadowing one of the most important moment of his wedding day.

He also claimed that his mother, Victoria, 'repeatedly invited women from his past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us uncomfortable.'

Despite once proudly declaring he was a 'mama's boy', Brooklyn focused on Victoria in the statement, with his vitriolic comments reportedly leaving her 'on the floor in pieces'.

Now four days on from the statement, a clip of a viral moment between Nicola and Victoria from October 2022 during Paris Fashion Week has been setting the internet ablaze on TikTok.

The video shows Nicola speaking to a blonde woman while Brooklyn's younger sister, Harper stands near by.

Nicola hasher back turned to Brooklyn, while Victoria appears to awkwardly linger behind her, seemingly struggling to be the part of the conversation.

Sharing the clip, one TikTok user claimed: 'Leaked footage from 2022 of the Beckhams, Victoria is not the problem.'

Under the video, fans shared divided opinions. Some claimed: 'Even when talking to someone you turn and at least say hello and excuse yourself and say you're talking to a friend and won't be long.'

Other supported Nicola, writing: 'She's talking to someone she's not being rude.'

'If she's talking to someone what's the problem.'

This comes after Brooklyn and Nicola appeared unfazed by the family feud, putting on their biggest smiles in their first appearance since the statement.