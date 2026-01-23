Chris Pine praises costar Jenny Slate at 'Carousel' Sundance premiere

Chris Pine and Jenny Slate officially kicked off the 2026 Sundance Film Festival with the premiere of their new film, Carousel.

The co-stars walked the red carpet on January 22, at the Eccles Center Theater in Park City, Utah.

They were joined by co-star Abby Ryder Fortson, who plays Pine’s daughter in the movie, along with writer-director Rachel Lambert.

Ahead of the screening, Pine spoke with the Associated Press about working with Slate and praised their instant connection on set.

“We just had an immediate affinity for one another,” he said. “Jenny is so smart, and I’m sort of a lover of smart people, so immediately she had me. And she likes to laugh and she makes me giggle. So we just had a really, really easy time getting to know one another.”

Carousel told an emotional story about love, family and second chances. According to the film’s synopsis, “Noah’s settled life caring for his anxious daughter and medical practice is disrupted when his high school ex Rebecca returns. Their old spark remains, making them question if love deserves another chance.”

The film’s premiere marks one of the festival’s first major red carpet moments, drawing attention from fans and critics alike as Sundance 2026 gets underway.