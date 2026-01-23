Tallia Storm takes swipe at Victoria Beckham amid Brooklyn's bombshell statement

The 'Celebs Go Dating' star has now alleged claimed that Victoria Beckham never welcomed her

Tallia Storm has weighed in on the Beckham family feud following Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell comments about his family, making it clear she is firmly 'Team Brooklyn.'

The Scottish singer and actress, 27, has long claimed that she and Brooklyn, now, 26, were in a relationship as teenagers back in 2014-a claim he has previously denied.

Ten years after their 'breakup,' the Celebs Go Dating star has now alleged claimed that Victoria Beckham never welcomed her, despite Tallia having described Brooklyn as her 'first love.'

Reminiscing about one particular incident, Tallia said the pair were excited to attend the Global Gift Gala, an event hosted by actress Eva Longoria, who is a close friend of Victoria's.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn.

Tallia explained: 'I was meant to sit next to Brooklyn, we were all super excited – and then he messaged me on the night itself, when I was already inside, saying, "my mum won't let me come, I'm sorry.

Tallia added to the Mirror, 'Obviously, Victoria didn't like me or whatever.'

It comes after Alana Hadid- the sister of Nicola Peltz's ex boyfriend Anwar Hadid, shared her two cents on the explosive argument involving Brooklyn Beckham, and the Beckham family.

Alana, whose entire family are said to have had issues with Nicola both during and after the romance, replied to photographer Eli Rezkallah's comment which read: 'Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family's dirty laundry with 'all we want is privacy' is all I need to know.'

Alana, echoed comments made by many, replying to Eli:

'Right and that girl doesn't want privacy she's been trying to be famous for a decade'.

Alana, 40, is the sister to models Gigi and Bella, their eldest sister Marielle and Anwar, 26 - who Nicola dated from 2016 to 2018, just one year before she met Brooklyn .