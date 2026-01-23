Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner react to Liam Ramos arrest

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner have voiced their grievances over the “disgusting” arrest of Liam Conejo Ramos.

On January 20, the preschooler became a central figure in a national controversy after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Columbia Heights, Minnesota.

A photo of the five-year-old wearing a blue knit hat and a Spider-Man backpack, with an ICE agent’s hand holding his bag went viral on social media, sparking widespread public outcry.

Celebrities have since joined in condemning what they call the "horrific” actions of federal authorities.

Hadid, 30, reposted the viral image on her official Instagram account with a brief but powerful caption.

“Horrific. Cruel. Unacceptable!” the supermodel captioned, who is also a mother to five-year-old daughter Khai Malik whom she welcomed with her ex boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Hailey, who shares a one-year-old son with Justin Bieber, also reacted by reposting a story related to the incident.

She weighed in, simply writing, "Disgusting."

Meanwhile, Kendall, 30, did not use any words but expressed her disapproval with a post featuring the little boy's photo, punctuated with a red broken-heart emoji.

Why I.C.E. detained Liam Ramos?

On January 20, Liam was reportedly taken from his family’s driveway after returning home from preschool.

School officials allege that federal agents used him “as bait,” directing him to knock on the front door to see if other family members would come outside.

Soon after the photo went viral, ICE and Vice President JD Vance defended the action, claiming the father “fled on foot,” leaving the kid in the cold, and that agents remained with the child for his safety.

The family’s lawyer, however, stated that Liam and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, are asylum seekers who legally entered the U.S. in December 2024 and have a pending case with no deportation order.