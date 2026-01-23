 
Geo News

Delroy Lindo son breaks dad 2026 Oscar nomination news

'Sinners' bagged 16 Oscar nominations which is the most ever for a single film

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 23, 2026

Delroy Lindo son breaks dad 2026 Oscar nomination news
Delroy Lindo son breaks dad 2026 Oscar nomination news

Delroy Lindo’s journey to his first-ever Oscar nomination came with a touching family twist.

The Sinners star revealed that it was his son, Damiri, who delivered the life-changing news that he had been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2026 Academy Awards.

“I was in bed,” Lindo recalled in an interview with E! News. “My phone rang. It was my son. I picked it up and said, ‘Hey man,’ and he said, ‘Dad, dad, you got it. You got that s--t.’”

The 73-year-old actor said the moment was deeply meaningful because Damiri has witnessed his career both on and off the red carpet.

“It felt completely right on to receive this news from my son,” Da 5 Bloods actor shared.

Directed by Ryan Coogler Sinners has become a record-breaking force at the Oscars earning 16 nominations which is the most ever for a single film.

Lindo’s portrayal of blues musician Delta Slim is among the standout performances alongside Michael B. Jordan’s dual role as twins Smoke and Stack and Wunmi Mosaku’s turn as healer Annie.

Malcolm X star will face tough competition in the Best Supporting Actor category going up against Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value), Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), and Sean Penn (One Battle After Another).

For Lindo, the nomination is not just professional validation but also a personal triumph. 

“It’s incredibly joyful and affirming,” he said.

“Affirming that audiences inside and outside of the industry have responded to this work so fully, and the fact that the work has touched people, I believe, in the depth of their humanity.”

Chris Pine praises costar Jenny Slate at 'Carousel' Sundance premiere
Chris Pine praises costar Jenny Slate at 'Carousel' Sundance premiere
Jesy Nelson breaks silence on leaving 'Little Mix' video
Jesy Nelson breaks silence on leaving 'Little Mix'
Michael B. Jordan reveals first person he called after historic Oscar nods video
Michael B. Jordan reveals first person he called after historic Oscar nods
Fans divided as old clip puts Nicola, Victoria Beckham back in spotlight video
Fans divided as old clip puts Nicola, Victoria Beckham back in spotlight
Jaime King goes through divorce after secret marriage
Jaime King goes through divorce after secret marriage
Amanda Bynes bares new ink after losing 30 pounds with Ozempic
Amanda Bynes bares new ink after losing 30 pounds with Ozempic
Timothée Chalamet gives two-word reaction to impressive Oscar nominations
Timothée Chalamet gives two-word reaction to impressive Oscar nominations
Bebe Rexha teases her 'unapologetic' 2026 manifestation
Bebe Rexha teases her 'unapologetic' 2026 manifestation