Delroy Lindo son breaks dad 2026 Oscar nomination news

Delroy Lindo’s journey to his first-ever Oscar nomination came with a touching family twist.

The Sinners star revealed that it was his son, Damiri, who delivered the life-changing news that he had been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2026 Academy Awards.

“I was in bed,” Lindo recalled in an interview with E! News. “My phone rang. It was my son. I picked it up and said, ‘Hey man,’ and he said, ‘Dad, dad, you got it. You got that s--t.’”

The 73-year-old actor said the moment was deeply meaningful because Damiri has witnessed his career both on and off the red carpet.

“It felt completely right on to receive this news from my son,” Da 5 Bloods actor shared.

Directed by Ryan Coogler Sinners has become a record-breaking force at the Oscars earning 16 nominations which is the most ever for a single film.

Lindo’s portrayal of blues musician Delta Slim is among the standout performances alongside Michael B. Jordan’s dual role as twins Smoke and Stack and Wunmi Mosaku’s turn as healer Annie.

Malcolm X star will face tough competition in the Best Supporting Actor category going up against Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value), Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), and Sean Penn (One Battle After Another).

For Lindo, the nomination is not just professional validation but also a personal triumph.

“It’s incredibly joyful and affirming,” he said.

“Affirming that audiences inside and outside of the industry have responded to this work so fully, and the fact that the work has touched people, I believe, in the depth of their humanity.”