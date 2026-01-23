Highly-anticipated BTS world tour dates revealed

January 23, 2026
One of the world’s most famous K-pop groups, BTS, has finally revealed the full schedule for their upcoming world tour.
A few weeks after BigHit Music announced that the septet would make their long-awaited return to music in March, after nearly a four-year hiatus, the 2026–2027 world tour dates were unveiled.
RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and V will treat fans to more than 70 shows across five continents.
The tour kicks off in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 and runs through March 2027, visiting Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe.
This marks BTS’ first headline tour since their 2021–22 Permission to Dance on Stage tour.
The tour will support their upcoming fifth studio album, Arirang, which is set to release on March 20 at 12:00 a.m. on the global platform Weverse.
April 9, April 11-12 — Goyang, South Korea
April 17-18 - Tokyo
April 25-26 — Tampa, Florida
May 2-3 — El Paso, Texas
May 7, May 9-10 — Mexico City
May 16-17 — Stanford, California
May 23-24, May 27 — Las Vegas
June 12-13 — Busan, South Korea
June 26-27 — Madrid
July 1-2 — Brussels
July 6-7 — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
July 11-12 — Munich
July 17-18 — Paris
Aug. 1-2 — East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 5 -6 — Foxborough, Massachusetts
Aug. 10-11 — Baltimore
Aug. 15-16 — Arlington, Texas
Aug. 22-23 — Toronto
Aug. 27-28 — Chicago
Sept. 1 - 2, Sept. 5 - 6 — Los Angeles
Oct. 2-3— Bogota, Colombia
Oct. 9-10 — Lima, Peru
Oct. 16-17 — Santiago, Chile
Oct. 23-24 — Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct. 28, Oct. 30-31 — Sao Paulo
Nov. 19, Nov. 21-22 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Dec. 3, Dec. 5-6 — Bangkok
Dec. 12-13 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Dec. 17, Dec. 19-20, Dec. 22 — Singapore
Dec. 26-27 — Jakarta
Feb. 12-13 — Melbourne, Australia
Feb. 20-21 — Sydney
March 4, March 6-7 — Hong Kong
March 13-14 — Manila, Philippines