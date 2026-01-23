Highly-anticipated BTS world tour dates revealed

One of the world’s most famous K-pop groups, BTS, has finally revealed the full schedule for their upcoming world tour.

A few weeks after BigHit Music announced that the septet would make their long-awaited return to music in March, after nearly a four-year hiatus, the 2026–2027 world tour dates were unveiled.

RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and V will treat fans to more than 70 shows across five continents.

The tour kicks off in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 and runs through March 2027, visiting Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe.

This marks BTS’ first headline tour since their 2021–22 Permission to Dance on Stage tour.

The tour will support their upcoming fifth studio album, Arirang, which is set to release on March 20 at 12:00 a.m. on the global platform Weverse.

BTS 2026 World Tour Dates

April 9, April 11-12 — Goyang, South Korea

April 17-18 - Tokyo

April 25-26 — Tampa, Florida

May 2-3 — El Paso, Texas

May 7, May 9-10 — Mexico City

May 16-17 — Stanford, California

May 23-24, May 27 — Las Vegas

June 12-13 — Busan, South Korea

June 26-27 — Madrid

July 1-2 — Brussels

July 6-7 — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 11-12 — Munich

July 17-18 — Paris

Aug. 1-2 — East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 5 -6 — Foxborough, Massachusetts

Aug. 10-11 — Baltimore

Aug. 15-16 — Arlington, Texas

Aug. 22-23 — Toronto

Aug. 27-28 — Chicago

Sept. 1 - 2, Sept. 5 - 6 — Los Angeles

Oct. 2-3— Bogota, Colombia

Oct. 9-10 — Lima, Peru

Oct. 16-17 — Santiago, Chile

Oct. 23-24 — Buenos Aires, Argentina

Oct. 28, Oct. 30-31 — Sao Paulo

Nov. 19, Nov. 21-22 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Dec. 3, Dec. 5-6 — Bangkok

Dec. 12-13 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Dec. 17, Dec. 19-20, Dec. 22 — Singapore

Dec. 26-27 — Jakarta

BTS 2027 World Tour Dates

Feb. 12-13 — Melbourne, Australia

Feb. 20-21 — Sydney

March 4, March 6-7 — Hong Kong

March 13-14 — Manila, Philippines