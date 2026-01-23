Chris Pratt eyes Jurassic World return with Scarlett Johansson

Chris Pratt revealed he is open to reprising his role as Owen Grady in Jurassic World 5 and this time he wants to share the screen with Marvel icon Scarlett Johansson.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in January 2026 Pratt said teaming up with Johansson who headlined Jurassic World Rebirth in 2025 would be ‘epic.’

“I love that character. I love the team. Love Universal. Love Scarlett. I think that would be epic,” Pratt enthused adding that any return would need to honor the trilogy’s original story arc.

Pratt reflected on Owen’s evolving relationship with Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing across the first three films: Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

He noted how their journey progressed from romance to parenthood.

Meanwhile, Johansson’s Rebirth role as Zora Bennett introduced a covert mission to extract dinosaur DNA from genetically modified species like the fearsome Distortus Rex marking the franchise’s first installment without its legacy cast.

Beyond dinosaurs, Pratt also teased his Marvel future.

He confirmed he has pitched ideas for Star-Lord’s return and remains open to whatever Marvel has planned.

With Johansson’s breakout in Rebirth and Pratt’s enthusiasm for a reunion, fans may soon see two of Hollywood’s biggest stars collide in a franchise that has already grossed billions worldwide.