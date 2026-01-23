NASA reveals most scientifically accurate movies of all time

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared its top picks for scientifically most-accurate movies after analysing over a century of cinema.

The American space agency said that its picks were based on the accurate portrayal of science and technology with careful experimentation, skepticism, and problem solving, instead of accuracy in predicting the future.

The following are NASA’s top picks for the most scientifically accurate movies:

Metropolis (1927)

Metropolis was a German sci-fi film showcasing the class divisions within a society. It features a futuristic city with society divided in two classes: opulent elites and downtrodden working class.

NASA said Metropolis accurately anticipated the ethical concern surrounding machines and replacing human labour.

Woman in the Moon (1929)

Another German sci-fi movie that featured a love triangle. Prominent scientific themes of the movie include zero gravity, countdowns and rocketry. For context, the movie was released nearly 50 years before humanity could land a man on the moon in 1969.

The Thing From Another World (1951)

It was a classic black-and-white sci-fi film that featured plant-like aliens, scientists and Air Force personnel at a remote Arctic outpost.

The accurate scientific reasoning and experimentation to counter the threat of alien-like plants made it a top pick for NASA’s most accurate scientific movies.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)

It featured an alien who lands on Earth (in Washington USA) with a robot named Gort. The aliens threaten humanity to abandon violence and catastrophic weapons or face the wrath of extraterrestrial life.

NASA praised it for portraying aliens as advanced but logical beings.

Gattaca (1997)

This movie portrays a futuristic theme where humans are divided into naturally born and genetically engineered groups. It showcases a society where humans are judged based on their DNA, where genetically engineered people feel privileged.

Though the technology is speculative, NASA praised the movie for realistic portrayal of DNA-based discrimination.