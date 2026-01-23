Jennifer Lawrence recalls Golden Globes ‘proud' moment

Jennifer Lawrence looked back on a Golden Globes moment that left her feeling empowered and entertained.

During a recent appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, the Silver Linings Playbook star shared that watching Poehler and Tina Fey host the Golden Globes was one of the funniest experiences of her life.

“You’re on my algorithm a lot,” the Die My Love alum told Poehler.

“You and Tina, you guys hosted a Golden Globes that I was at, and you were the funniest people I’ve ever seen in my life. You made me proud to be a woman.”

The night in question was the 2013 Golden Globes when Poehler and Fey famously joked that American Hustle’s original title was Explosion at the Wig Factory.

Lawrence who starred in the film alongside Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner remembered the gag vividly.

Beyond reminiscing about awards shows Lawrence also shared her love for comedy staples like Veep and Modern Family.

She also admitted she would happily join reality TV, especially The Kardashians, if it meant hopping on a private jet to Fiji.