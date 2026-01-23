 
Geo News

Jennifer Lawrence recalls Golden Globes ‘proud' moment

Jennifer Lawrence bagged nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in ‘Die My Love’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 23, 2026

Jennifer Lawrence recalls Golden Globes ‘proud moment
Jennifer Lawrence recalls Golden Globes ‘proud' moment

Jennifer Lawrence looked back on a Golden Globes moment that left her feeling empowered and entertained.

During a recent appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, the Silver Linings Playbook star shared that watching Poehler and Tina Fey host the Golden Globes was one of the funniest experiences of her life.

“You’re on my algorithm a lot,” the Die My Love alum told Poehler.

“You and Tina, you guys hosted a Golden Globes that I was at, and you were the funniest people I’ve ever seen in my life. You made me proud to be a woman.”

The night in question was the 2013 Golden Globes when Poehler and Fey famously joked that American Hustle’s original title was Explosion at the Wig Factory.

Lawrence who starred in the film alongside Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner remembered the gag vividly.

Beyond reminiscing about awards shows Lawrence also shared her love for comedy staples like Veep and Modern Family.

She also admitted she would happily join reality TV, especially The Kardashians, if it meant hopping on a private jet to Fiji.

Gracie Abrams drops first snippet of unreleased song amid new album buzz
Gracie Abrams drops first snippet of unreleased song amid new album buzz
Hilary Duff daughter joins fans in questioning ‘A Cinderella Story' iconic mask
Hilary Duff daughter joins fans in questioning ‘A Cinderella Story' iconic mask
Kylie Kelce's daughter barges into podcast after 'Uncle Trav' shoutout
Kylie Kelce's daughter barges into podcast after 'Uncle Trav' shoutout
Blake Lively faces new twist in lawsuit after alleged weight messages surface
Blake Lively faces new twist in lawsuit after alleged weight messages surface
Blake Lively forced to address past scandal with Ryan Reynolds: 'Ashamed'
Blake Lively forced to address past scandal with Ryan Reynolds: 'Ashamed'
Bowen Yang, Kristen Wiig recall Emmy chaos that left Matt Bomer brushed off
Bowen Yang, Kristen Wiig recall Emmy chaos that left Matt Bomer brushed off
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively lawsuit reaches cruicial moment: 'Petty' move
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively lawsuit reaches cruicial moment: 'Petty' move
Hollywood icons reunite to fight against unauthorised use of AI
Hollywood icons reunite to fight against unauthorised use of AI