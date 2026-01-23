 
How Oscar-nominated ‘Bugonia' designed to help Emma Stone get into character

Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, was released in the US on October 31, 2025

By
Hina Ali
|

January 23, 2026

Emma Stone, one of Hollywood’s most charming actresses, is now drawing attention once again for the way she brought her iconic character to life in Bugonia.

Behind the cameras, the film’s set, costumes and design were created carefully to help the 37-year-old actress to step fully into the role.

The sci-fi dark comedy centred movie, which is based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, showed Emma with a character which demanded both emotional and physical transformation.

According to some insiders, the production team paid very close attention to every detail they have in the movie, from the layout of the sets to the smallest props, so Emma could feel completely in the story.

However, costumes were also made to reflect her character’s journey which helped Emma to get her role on a deeper level.

The combination of environment and wardrobe, moreover, reportedly gave the Eddington actress freedom to explore emotions and reactions naturally.

On set, colleagues also noticed how Emma was so fully committed to her role as she spent hours to study the scenes, rehearsing moments while connecting with people around her.

For Emma, the design of Bugonia was not just background but a required part of building her performance.

