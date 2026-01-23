Elizabeth Hurley tears up during ‘helpless’ trial against privacy invasion

Elizabeth Hurley moved to tears while describing how she went through mental and emotional torture because of tabloids keeping an eye on her every move, during her recent hearing.

The 60-year-old actress and model claimed that her phones were being tapped, microphones were placed outside her windows, private medical records were being made public, along with other brutal, invasive actions by Daily Mail.

“The best way I can describe it is like there is someone peeping into your life and into your home,” she said during the trial, which “makes me feel as if my private life had been violated by violent intruders — that there had been sinister thieves in my home all along and that I had been living with them completely unaware.”

The Bedazzled star is a part of the star-studded lawsuit against the outlet, alongside Prince Harry, Elton John, and more, whose private lives have been allegedly invaded by tabloids through private investigators.

The Duke of Sussex himself joined the complainants at London High Court and gave a statement in Hurley’s support, describing how media took a toll on his and his family’s life too.

In her case, Hurley alleged that over 15 articles were published between 2002 and 2011, which revealed personal information about her through unlawful means. Many of these articles talked about the birth of her son Damian and the subsequent paternity struggle with his father, Steve Bing.