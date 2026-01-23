Victoria Beckham takes subtle jab at Brooklyn Beckham amid rift

Victoria Beckham has shared a message of support for her youngest son Cruz Beckham during this ongoing heated family drama that involved her older son Brooklyn Beckham.

The 51-year-old fashion designer and former Spice Girl reposted Cruz’s new music post on her Instagram story while writing, “So proud of you.”

The post came after Brooklyn made an emotional statement about his relationship with his parent in which he clearly said, “I don’t want to reconcile with my family” and and is "standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

While the 26-year-old’s words sparked massive buzz and headlines, Victoria’s recent story shows that her focus is on celebrating her other children’s achievements.

Cruz, however, recently treated his fans with the news of his new music and meanwhile his mum’s supportive words even boost up his talent and what he is doing now.

Fans noticed the post quickly and saw it as a calm and subtle response during the family dispute.

This is not the first time the Beckhams faced such challenges in the public eye but the lady of the family’s response seems calm and measured.

By showing support for Cruz, Victoria kept her focus on her children’s successes rather than on the ongoing heated rift within the family.