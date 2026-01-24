See Guy Fieri's ‘New Year. New Guy. New Look'

Guy Fieri shocks in 'new look' for 58th birthday and 2026

Guy Fieri surprised fans this week by showing off a completely unexpected look, and the internet definitely noticed.

The Food Network star marked his 58th birthday on Thursday, Jan. 22, by ditching the bold style that’s made him instantly recognisable for decades.

In an Instagram video shared to celebrate the occasion, Fieri appeared almost unrecognisable in a clean-cut outfit and toned-down grooming.

He wore a checkered button-down shirt tucked into belted khaki trousers, with his trademark goatee shaved off.

Even more shocking for longtime fans, his spiky bleached-blond hair was replaced with neatly parted brown locks.

Addressing the camera, he joked, “Hey there! After so many years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured this year I’d celebrate it as just a guy. Happy birthday to me!” before leaning in to blow out the candles on his cake.

He summed up the playful transformation in the caption, writing, “New Year. New Guy. New Look.”

The reaction was swift, with fellow chefs and family members having plenty of fun with the change.

Tournament of Champions winner Maneet Chauhan laughed along in the comments, writing, “it’s your b’day and you give us the gift of laughter! This is amazing Happy Happy Happy B’day @guyfieri.”

His son Hunter, 29, also poked fun at the more corporate vibe, joking, “Dad… when did you start selling insurance?”

Hunter later reshared a moment from the clip on his Instagram Stories, adding, “Happy Birthday to the Mayor! Love you dad/just a Guy.” Fieri also shares a younger son, Ryder, 20, with his wife, Lori Fieri.

While the new look appears to be a birthday gag, Fieri has long embraced his signature style.

Speaking to PEOPLE last July, he brushed off questions about his hair routine, joking that it only takes seconds.

And back in 2022, he made it clear his tattoos and bleached hair weren’t for television.

“People think I got tattoos and bleached my hair because I was going to be on TV,” he said. “I made those great decisions before I got here.”

For now, fans got a rare glimpse of “just a Guy,” even if it was only for his birthday.