Victoria Beckham ‘couldn’t stand’ Nicola Peltz well before wedding sabotage

The Beckham household’s ongoing feud has led to the discovery of older claims which highlighted the “brewing” tensions between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

While Brooklyn Beckham recently alleged that his mother danced “very inappropriately” with him at his wedding in 2022, sabotaging his “planned” first dance with Nicola, newly unearthed assertions have outlined that the hostility between the two women was palpable long before the nuptials took place.

An insider had claimed the same year as the wedding that Victoria and Nicola “can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” according to Page Six.

“The build-up to the wedding was horrendous,” it was further noted.

While the source added that the 31-year-old actress and model did not want her mother-in-law “to be any part of the planning,” as she “wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything.”

“Communication was minimal.”

On the other hand, Brooklyn was reportedly facing similar issues with his famous parents, who hadn’t spoken to their eldest “for months” at the time.

Notably, the 26-year-old first-born of David and Victoria Beckham had alluded to the issue which caused a rift among them ahead of his wedding.

He cited his refusal to sign away the rights to his name at his parents’ insistence, claiming in his social media bombshell that his “holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since.”

Amid the family drama currently unfolding in public, a butler for the Beckham family recently came forward with claims that Nicola Peltz “is the problem and the reason Brooklyn and his parents don’t talk.”

“After the wedding Nicola was resolute to Brooklyn — you need to choose me or your mother,” the staffer, in attendance at the couple’s wedding, told The Sun.