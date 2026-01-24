Zayn Malik breaks internet with impressive vocal talent in new video: Watch

Zayn Malik is breaking the internet with his impressive vocals.

The former One Direction star shared a rare video of himself performing one of his unreleased songs, Die For Me, live during his ongoing Las Vegas residency.

Clad in an all-black outfit, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker shared the clip from the second night of his seven-show run. While the song was playing in the background he also sang it live backed by an all-women band, delivering chills.

His admirers rallied to several social media platforms to rave over his upcoming song with one Reddit user praising his exceptional vocal talent, writing, “Holy Vocals.”

Zayn Malik performing 'Die For Me' live

Others were already begging for Die For Me to get an official release and hit the streaming platforms.

“I want this on Spotify now [crying emoji],” a user commented.

Another chimed in pleading, “ZAYN RELEASE THIS NOWWWWWWW PUHLEASEEEE,” alongside crying emojis.

“This is going to be fireeeeeeeeeeeee,” a third remarked.

For the unversed during the opening night of his debut solo Las Vegas residency the Stardust singer treated the concert goers to a rendition of four of his new songs, including Die For Me.

And the one-minute video marked the first official snippet of his live perfromance.

Die For Me - Zayn Malik release date

As Zayn, 33, continues to tease fans and build anticipation for his new album, it is heavily speculated that he could drop new music after wrapping up his Las Vegas residency, possibly as soon as March.

“Same as Harry, since the boys all seem to be syncing up these days,” one social media user chimed in, referencing how Harry Styles released his single Aperture on the same date Louis Tomlinson dropped his album How Did I Get Here? On January 23.