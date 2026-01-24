Jon Hamm to share screen again with 'Mad Men' co-star for comedy movie

Jon Hamm, John Slattery worked together on 'Mad Men' from 2007-2015

Jon Hamm will be returning to share screen with former co-star John Slattery for an upcoming movie, helmed by David Wain.

The fun fact is that Hamm was the one who brought in Slattery for the role.

As per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter, the Tag actor called John, who was in Budapest filming for a called, Nuremberg.

He told latter that Wain is making a film and he wants an actor to play a role that Hamm thought only Slattery could play.

Jetlagged John called the director asking him to share the script. He stayed up reading the whole draft of Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass.

The 63-year-old, after reading the script, thought “it was funny and weird and something that he has never done before.”

Meanwhile, for the Landman actor this was an irresistible opportunity as he said, “I mean, having yourself projected through the lens of Ken Marino and David Wain is pretty fun experience.”

Hamm further stated that getting an offer where the actor comes to the set, works and laughs for 12 to 14 hours with a meager paycheck sounded fun.

While praising the makers, Jon added, “That’s the kind of goodwill that both David and Ken have engendered over the course of their careers. They can get people to come and play at that level that really pay dividends.”

Hamm and Slattery have been working colleges for a long time while they were working on Mad Men from 2007-2015.