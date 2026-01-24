Alex Honnold's ropeless Taipei 101 climb postponed: When, where to watch it live?

Weather in Taiwan has thwarted the Professional climber Alex Honnold’s attempt to climb Taipei 101, the tallest building in the world until 2010, forcing him to reschedule.

Honnold would be attempting to climb one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world without ropes or protective equipment. The rain forecast for the 24 hours have forced the Netflix live-climb management climb management to move the attempt by a day.

Netflix said in an X post: "Due to weather, we are unable to proceed with today’s #SkyscraperLIVE event. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 24 at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT. Safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding.”

Taipei 101 is a 1,667-foot tall building that held the record for tallest building in the world from 2004 till 2010, before being surpassed by the Burj Khalifa.

Honnold is a legendary figure in ropeless climbing as he previously ascended Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan.

Talking about his upcoming attempt, Honnold said, “I think it’s the perfect spot where it’s hard enough to be engaging for me and obviously an interesting climb.”

He does not expect the climb to be extremely challenging.

The climb “Skyscraper Live” will be streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay.

Taipei 101 has been climbed before, but never without a rope or safety equipment.

Netizens expressed mixed reactions under Netflix’s post. One X user wrote, “If safety was your top priority, he would just use an elevator.”

Another expressed, “Shame about the weather though... Wishing you the best – hope you crush this challenge successfully!”