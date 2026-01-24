UFC fighter Cameron Smotherman hospitalised after collapsing, fight cancelled

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event was marred by a frightening medical incident on Friday, January 23, when bantamweight fighter Cameron Smotherman collapsed face-first on stage moments after successfully making weight for his scheduled bout.

The 28-year-old fighter from Tennessee weighed 135.5 pounds on the day of his bout at the UFC 324 pre-event card in Las Vegas to face Ricky Turcios in a battle of welterweights scheduled to take place on September 24.

Just seconds after stepping off the scale to begin walking away from it, Smotherman seemed disoriented before falling to the floor.

His collapse prompted immediate concern from commentators and spectators. Following the incident, he was quickly carried off the platform by his team and staff.

Later, he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Due to his collapse, his fight against Turcios has been officially removed from Saturday’s card.

It is anticipated that his collapse might be due to dangerous weight-cutting practices in which fighters often dehydrate themselves to lose significant weight.

Later, they rehydrate themselves rapidly after the official weigh-in.

There’s no official update on Smotherman’s health by UFC officials yet.