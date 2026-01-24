Elon Musk drops Tesla Autopilot feature in US to promote FSD subscriptions

Elon Musk has removed Tesla's Autopilot as a standard self-driving feature in the US, only for the new Model Y and Model 3, in a bid to promote its more advanced Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions.

Confirming the removal of Autopilot in the US in select models, Tesla's website stated that new orders for entry-level models will now only include Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, which allows the vehicle to adjust its speed while following other cars on the way.

Previously, Autopilot had both Traffic-Aware Cruise Control and auto-steer, and enabled the car to remain in its lane and change lanes with turn signals.

It has not been clarified if this change has anything to do with Tesla having its dealer licence suspended in California after a ruling found that the company engaged in misleading marketing regarding Autopilot and FSD claims.

The ruling stayed for 60 days, giving Tesla a margin to adjust its marketing practices.

The development comes on the heels of Tesla CEO Elon Musk replacing the one-time fee of $8,000 for FSDwith a monthly subscription model priced at $99.

He explained that the FSD would become more costly as FSD capabilities improve, stating: “The massive value jump is when you can be on your phone or sleeping for the entire ride.”

The increasing focus on FSD is in line with Musk’s ambitions for an autonomous future for Tesla, though it lags behind Alphabet’s Waymo in robotaxi deployment and efficiency.