TikTok's immigration status collection under new privacy policy irks US users

In-app message outlines that TikTok may collect sensitive data including immigration status

Geo News Digital Desk
January 24, 2026

Chinese-owned short video platform TikTok in the US has surprised its enormous user base following the takeover of its US operations by American investors, with the updated privacy policy collecting sensitive data including immigration status.

TikTok's US-based users encountered an in-app message that outlined the data TikTok may collect sensitive information such as “sexual life or sexual orientation, citizenship or immigration status.”

Numerous users took to social platforms, flagging the racial act that is being feared to bring unfavourable outcomes.

However, as reported by TechCrunch, this language is not new, as it was also included in TikTok’s previous privacy policy and is meant to comply with state privacy laws like California’s Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Such laws require companies to disclose what sensitive information they collect. Similar language is present in the policies of other social media platforms.

The current political climate in the US, especially regarding the recent immigration enforcement on US President Donald Trump's call, has jacked up users’ worries. In light of this political turmoil, protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have erupted across the US.

TikTok’s new policy states it may store information shared by users, including details about their racial or ethnic origin, health, and immigration status.

Jennifer Daniels, a legal expert, said TikTok is obligated to inform users about the collection and use of sensitive personal information.

Despite the frenzy it caused and the backlash it's facing, TikTok’s policy reflects compliance with regulatory requirements.

