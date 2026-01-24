Dua Lipa takes on ‘few side quests’ after wrapping Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa is not slowing down after tour life. Fresh off wrapping up her massive Radical Optimism world tour, the Albanian pop star is keeping herself busy with a “few side quests.”

On Friday, January 23, the Levitating hitmaker took to her official Instagram to offer a glimpse of her ‘fun work week’ during her visit to Cape Town.

“First time in Cape Town [love letter emoji] a fun work week with a few side quests,” she captioned the carousel.

The series of photos captured the Grammy winner enjoying her first-ever trip to the capital city of South Africa by soaking up the mountainous breeze, strolling through the streets, taking in the city’s food, art, culture, nature and more.

While the Houdini songstress didn’t share details about her work or side quests, it appeared she might have taken a modelling gig or something as one image in the post showed her getting her makeup done.

Notably, shortly after her successful world tour, she also launched a skincare brand, and since then she has been promoting it so it’s possible that her visit to Cape Town was work-related for her brand as well.

For the unversed, Lipa, 30, officially ended her Radical Optimism tour on December 5, 2025, with a final show in Mexico City.

The massive world tour supported her third studio album, featuring over 80 shows across four continents, concluding the era after a final performance in Mexico.