Reba McEntire marks 30 years of ‘Starting Over’ with special announcement

When it comes to Starting Over, Reba McEntire clearly believes in doing it right and doing it again.

The country music icon’s 20th album has turned 30 and she is marking the milestone anniversary with a special surprise for fans.

On the special occasion Reba released the 30th Anniversary Edition vinyl version of Starting Over. The new edition marks the album's first-ever vinyl pressing.

The Starting Over (30th Anniversary Edition) is a 2-LP set that features three exclusive, never-before-released bonus tracks: Your Love Is Like A Heatwave, Misty Blue, and Tulsa Time.

For the unversed, the original album was released on October 3, 1995, and featured covers of songs by artists Reba McEntire admired, such as Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt.

The album's lead single, On My Own, was an impressive collaboration that united four powerhouse voices Reba, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, and Linda Davis and remains one of the most memorable moments of her career, spanning across five decades.

Starting Over Tracklist

1. Talking In Your Sleep

2. Please Come To Boston

3. On My Own

4. I Won't Mention It Again

5. You're No Good

6. Ring On Her Finger, Time On Her Hands

7. Five Hundred Miles Away From Home

8. Starting Over Again

9. You Keep Me Hangin' On

10. By The Time I Get To Phoenix

11. Heat Wave

12. Misty Blue

13. Tulsa Time