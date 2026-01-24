Ex-NFL player Kevin Johnson's cause of death revealed: Here's every detail you need to know

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Kevin Johnson was found unresponsive at a homeless encampment in the Willowbrook area in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 that left fans reeling.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, ex-NFL player Kevin Johnson, 55 was pronounced dead on the scene.

His cause of death was “blunt head trauma and stab wounds” at a homeless encampment, the medical examiner stated.

His close friends have revealed that Johnson had been facing serious health issues that contributed to his situation, as reported by CNN.

The cause of his death has been ruled a homicide, and the investigation is still continuing.

Who was Kevin Johnson?

Kevin Johnson was born and raised in Southern California, where he kick-started his college football career with the Los Angeles Harbor College before moving to Texas Southern.

Johnson was picked in a fourth-round draft with the 86th pick by New England back in 1993, but he was released in August of that same year.

After stints with the Patriots, Vikings, and Raiders, Johnson finished his career with the Eagles.

He had 43 tackles, including seven sacks, and returned a fumble for a touchdown in two years with Philadelphia. Johnson played 15 games for the Raiders in 1997.

Johnson later played in the Arena Football League for Orlando and Los Angeles. He won a championship with the Orlando Predators in 1998.