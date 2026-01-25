Pharrell Williams sued for alleged fraud and misconduct by partner

Pharrell Williams is facing a lawsuit from his longtime music partner and childhood friend, Chad Hugo.

The two made up the iconic production duo The Neptunes, behind hits like Snoop Dogg’s Drop It Like It’s Hot and Britney Spears’ I’m A Slave 4 U.

Their collaboration now hit by a serious legal trouble as Hugo claims Williams froze him out of their company.

According to court documents, Hugo shared that he is owed at least one million dollars in royalties from N.E.R.D.’s 2017 album No One Ever Really Dies, which included hits like Lemon with Rihanna.

However, Hugo alleged that Williams kept important papers and money that belonged to him. His lawyer claimed that this was dishonest and wants the court to make Williams pay.

The lawsuit also references past issues, including a 2024 case over control of The Neptunes’ name.

The Neptunes and N.E.R.D. left a huge mark on music over the past 25 years, producing hits for top artists including Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, and Gwen Stefani.

Moreover, Hugo now hopes the court will clarify their rights and ensure he receives the money he believes he is owed.