Leighton Meester discusses key to successful relationship with Adam Brody

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have a peaceful marriage because of one major reason

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have a happy, successful marriage, and the actress finally unveiled the secret.

The 39-year-old actress shared the key to their matrimonial happiness in a new interview, after the couple marked 12 years to their wedding.

The Gossip Girl alum credited their sheer “liking” of each other the major reason why they stick together through thick and thin.

"It's so funny, because the other night somebody asked me that, and I was like, 'I wish I had the answer,' [but] I think just liking each other, and getting along is a big part of it," Meester told People Magazine.

The I Love LA star continued, "It is sort of at a base level what it's about. Just being like, 'I really like this person.’”

Meester and the Jennifer’s Body star crossed paths on the set of The Oranges for the first time, and started dating soon after.

They publicly revealed their relationship in 2013, and went on to get engaged and married only a year later.

The couple are now parents to two children - daughter Arlo, and a son, who they welcomed in 2020 but whose name they have not revealed.