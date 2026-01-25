What songs will BTS perform on the 2026 world tour?

With BTS’ long-awaited 2026 world tour looming, one of the biggest questions in fans' minds is “what will the setlist look like?”

While the group has yet to announce any official details, BTS ARMY is brewing up theories and actively speculating how the septet might balance new music with cult classics when they return to the global stage following new album release.

The K-pop group is set to drop their fifth full-length album, titled ARIRANG, on March 20.

This highly anticipated comeback, marking their first major release in over three years, is named after a traditional Korean folk song symbolising reunion and endurance.

The album launch will be followed by a massive 2026-2027 world tour, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet.

Given that the upcoming album will feature 14 tracks and BTS concerts typically include around 25 songs, many fans expect a mix of new music and career-spaning hits.

According to fans' discussions taking over several social media platforms, they believed most, if not all, of the new album will feature prominently, supported by a strong selection of previously chart topping tracks from their impressive discography.

Albums like Love Yourself and Wings are frequently cited by fans as prime candidates for comeback moments.

Moreover, the speculation intensified, when a supporter pointed out that during the members recent livestreams, the Bangtan Boys appeared to be practicing several older tracks including:

BTS 2026 world tour setlist: Here's what fans are expecting

Dynamite

N.O

We Are Bulletproof pt.2

Danger

Run

War of Hormone

Boy In Luv

Fake Love

Butter and more

While this is far from confirmation, the dreamlist is enough to spark excitement among the BTS fanbase.

One fan raved on Reddit, "Their catalogue is deep so it’s going to be great no matter what."

Another added, "I expect the new stuff will be promoted, but a healthy chunk of the older songs too. Their discography is quite extensive so expect a lot of favorites."

In addition to the group's hits, fans also believe the inclusion of solo performances are inevitable, it is something BTS has incorporated into past tours.

Of course, nothing is set in stone. BTS, featuring RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V, is known for evolving their setlists throughout a tour, meaning fans attending later dates could experience different songs than those at the opening shows.

This unpredictability is surely a part of the thrill. So, whether it’s chart-topping hits, emotional deep cuts, or brand-new tracks, the 2026 world tour will be an unforgettable and a special occasion for the BTS fans.

And as far as the setlist is concerned ARMY will just have to keep guessing and dreaming until the first show kicks off.