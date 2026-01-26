Zayn Malik shocks fans with insane high note during 'sHe' performance: Watch

Zayn Malik proves his vocal power just got better by hitting “unreal” high notes during his recent live performance.

Taking his debut solo Las Vegas residency as the perfect opportunity to show off his vocal talent the former one direction star performed sHe from his debut album Mind Os Mind, a showcase of his high coal range.

On Saturday night, January 24, Zayn opted to perform sHe, sending his fans into a meltdown on the third show.

The "high note" in the song, which occurs during the chorus and bridge, is a famous "thing" within his fandom because of its difficulty and his vocal range.

Live Residency Performance: In January 2026, Zayn performed "She" as the opening song for his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Vocal Reputation: He is frequently cited as the "high note boss," with "She" often used in social media "high note challenges" and vocal reaction videos where fans and coaches analyze his falsetto.

ocal coaches and fans alike have highlighted his ability to hit high notes, particularly during his solo career and in performances of songs like "She".

While he has faced criticism regarding his lack of promotion for his music, his vocal talent and high notes are rarely disputed.

Below are key songs where Zayn has impressed fans with his signature high notes:

Classic One Direction High Notes

"Best Song Ever": Famous for the "extreme high note" near the end of the track, often cited as one of his most iconic vocal moments.

"You & I": The original studio version features a climactic high note that has become a benchmark for "high note challenges" among fans.

"Steal My Girl": Notable for the sustained high notes during the final chorus.

"Ready to Run": Contains a specific vocal slot designed to showcase his power and range





Solo Career Highlights

"You & I" (Live 2026): Originally a One Direction hit, Zayn's 2026 solo renditions—including a famous a cappella version—showcase an impressive leap from Bb4 to F5.

"Die For Me" (2026): A standout from his current Vegas residency, this unreleased lead single features powerful live high notes that have gone viral on social media.

"Lied To": Performed during his Stairway to the Sky tour and Vegas residency, this track from Room Under the Stairs features emotional, soaring high notes in the chorus.

"Pillowtalk": His debut solo single remains a vocal staple, known for its intense belting and high-register vigor.

"I Don’t Wanna Live Forever": This collaboration with Taylor Swift is famous for Zayn’s "dreamy falsetto" that often takes center stage.

"It’s You": Frequently performed in 2026 with a dramatic single-spotlight setup, this track is a masterclass in his controlled, delicate falsetto.