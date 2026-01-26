Dua Lipa accidentally finds new way to style her shirts

Dua Lipa has unlocked a new styling trick thanks to cold weather.

In order to keep herself warm and cosy during a chilly trip to Cape Town, the Levitating hitmaker discovered her new favourite fashion hack.

Offering fans a glimpse into her first ever visit to the capital city of South Africa. The Albanian pop star shared a selfie wearing two shirts layered together.

She also reposted the snapshot on her Instagram Stories with a caption that read, “I was cold so i wore two shirts...now i'm gonna style my shirts like this forever.”

What started as a practical solution to brave the the cold appeared to quickly evolve into an accidental style statement, one which the singer seemed more than happy to embrace.

On Friday, January 23, the Grammy winner also shared a carousel of photos documenting her “fun work week” in Cape Town.

She captioned her original social media post, “First time in Cape Town [love letter emoji] a fun work week with a few side quests.”

The images showed the New Rules songstress soaking up the city’s atmosphere, from its mountain views and breezy streets to its food, art, culture, and natural scenery.

On the work front, Lipa, 30, officially wrapped up her Radical Optimism Tour on December 5, 2025, with a final show in Mexico City.

Following the success of her world tour, she also launched a skincare brand and has since been busy promoting it while continuing to juggle her book service club and various other projects.