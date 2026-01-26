'Mr. Bean' star Rowan Atkinson, Mia Khalifa's relationship status revealed

Mia Khalifa sets rumour straight about her relationship with Rowan Atkinson

Mr. Bean famed Rowan Atkinson came made it to headlines after rumours surfaced about him dating Mia Khalifa.

Earlier this month, a picture was shared by a satirical Instagram account named @theduderumourreport spreading speculations of the two artists dating.

The post featured Mia and Rowan spending quality time on a yacht together.

Reportedly, the seemingly AI generated photo was shared for fun, but many social media users started to buy the rumour with some praying for it to be true.

One wrote under the post, “Please let this be true!!!” meanwhile another commented, “Praying this is real.”

However, the rumours have been finally put to rest by the former adult video star.

Khalifa took it to her X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a post clearing the air about her alleged romance with the 71-year-old.

She wrote, “Guys I am dating a fool but it’s not Mr. Bean.”

Internet users have also expressed frustration over the baseless speculations saying that “nobody fact checks anything anymore.”

Work wise, the 32-year-old model has transitioned her career which now mainly focuses on fashion, content creation and entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, the Blackadder actor was recently seen in Netflix’s limited series Man vs. Baby.