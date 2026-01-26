Zayn Malik fan proves ultimate loyalty with nostalgic postcard

Zayn Malik just got reminded how long and how deeply he has been loved by his fans while devoted supporters realised how many years they’ve stood by him.

After successfully concluding the third show of his seven night Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, the former One Direction star shared highlights from the night.

Among other glimpses one slide stole the spotlight, instantly transporting the admirers back to 2010 with a heavy wave of nostalgia.

A black and white photo showed a concertgoer flashing a sign which read, “I’m here since Vas Happenin."

It wasn’t just another postcard or a phrase, but was a testament of 14 years of love and loyalty.

For some those were mere words but for Directioners it captured a thousands of emotions and proved their ultimate loyalty for over a decade towards the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker.

For the unversed, Vas Happenin'? is a catchphrase coined by the Pillowtalk chart-topper, often used during the early boy band video diaries and interviews to mean "What's happening?" or "What's up?"

So, "Here since Vas happenin'" is used by fans of Zayn (Zquad) to signify that they have been supporting since the very beginning of his career, specifically during the X Factor era around 2010.

Because it became an inside joke during the band’s formative years, saying you have been "here since Vas" is a way of showing loyalty and longevity.

Social media users use this term to reminisce about the early 1D days and to show support for Alienated singer's career evolution.

1D enthusiasts take pride in having witnessed Zayn’s journey from his Bradford Bad Boi era to his current solo success.

The phrase has since become a fan favoirite way to flex OG status within the One Direction fandom.