Australia Day fireworks in Perth to go ahead despite bad weather: Here's what we know

Australia is gearing up to celebrate the dazzling display of fireworks with festivities starting at Langley Park from 3 pm onwards on Australia Day.

Despite the fears of windy weather, which has the potential of a last-minute cancellation, Perth’s Australia Day fireworks will go as planned on Monday night, as confirmed by the City of Perth.

A spokesperson has said the event team is “keeping a close eye on the weather as the afternoon progresses,” but at this stage, the fireworks and drone show will proceed as planned.

The official light show, displaying fireworks and drones, is expected to kick off at 8:30 p.m., though exact times will depend on wind and light factors.

Meanwhile, the City of Perth Lord Mayor Bruce Reynolds said, “Australia Day is a chance to gather in the heart of our city, enjoy a beautiful summer’s day by the river, and reflect on the many stories, cultures, and shared values that shape our country.”

The sky show kicks off at 8:30 p.m., when the skies above the Swan River will light up the sky with a dazzling 30-minute display with a combination of fireworks and synchronized drone formations, backed by a narrated soundtrack.

For the best viewing experience, the City of Perth suggests watching it from Langley Park or the Riverside Drive foreshore.

What's Australia Day?

Australia Day is celebrated on January 26 to mark the arrival of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove in 1788.

On this day, in 1788, Arthur Phillip, who had sailed into what is known now as Sydney Cove with a shipload of convicts, hoisted the British flag at the site.

Australia Day has come a long way with its evolving history; first it was called Foundation Day, which was celebrated among the political elite of New South Wales with private parties and late-night dinners.

It then transitioned into an Anniversary Day, and in 1836 the first Anniversary Regatta, still held as the Australia Day Regatta and the oldest sailing race in the world, was run in Sydney Harbour.

The day traditionally starts in Perth with a BBQ breakfast and a cultural Smoking Ceremony at Victoria Gardens in East Perth.

It promotes healing and cleansing as a token of respect to the land and elders past, present, and future.