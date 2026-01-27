Ellen DeGeneres faces lawsuit by woman over car crash

Ellen DeGeneres sued by woman over car accident

Ellen DeGeneres is pushing back against a lawsuit tied to a 2023 California car crash, arguing that she was never properly served legal papers despite claims from the woman suing her.

The dispute centers on whether DeGeneres legally received notice of the case, which accuses her of causing a traffic accident that resulted in injuries.

According to court documents dated January 21 and obtained by Us Weekly, DeGeneres’ legal team states that the paperwork was not delivered to her home or personal place of business.

The filing explains that documents were left on December 23, 2025, at the receptionist desk of Neuman + Associates, a business management firm.

The response makes clear that the location “is not Ms. DeGeneres’ dwelling house, usual place of abode, or usual place of business,” and adds that she was not there at the time.

The woman bringing the lawsuit has claimed that a process server also attempted to deliver the documents at NKSFB, LLC on January 6 and January 7, leaving them with an “Employee/Security Guard.” Neuman + Associates is a division of NKSFB.

DeGeneres’ response strongly disputes that this counts as proper service, stating, “There was no reason to believe Ms. DeGeneres would be there at all, and specially not on those two random days in January.”

The filing further argues, “It should be reasonably apparent to anyone, especially a process server, that a security guard at a 20-story building is not ‘in charge’ of a business on the fifth floor of that building.”

The documents also note that it would be “extremely unlikely” that the employee involved would have any direct relationship with DeGeneres or be expected to reliably deliver sensitive legal papers to her.

Harley Neuman, who heads Neuman + Associates and serves on the board of the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund, also submitted a statement supporting DeGeneres’ claim.

In documents dated January 21, he said, “I have a business relationship, through Neuman + and am generally familiar with Ms. DeGeneres’ business operations and personal living situation.”

While he acknowledged that documents were left at the office, Neuman said DeGeneres was not present at the time.

He added that there was no interaction with the process server, no explanation of what the documents contained, and no signed acknowledgment of receipt.

He also said he is not aware of any copy of the summons and complaint being mailed to the office.

The lawsuit itself was filed in September 2025.

The woman suing DeGeneres alleges that the former talk show host ran a stop sign and hit her Tesla in Santa Barbara County in October 2023.

She is accusing DeGeneres of negligence and claims she was injured in the crash. The plaintiff is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

DeGeneres, who turned 68 on January 26, currently lives in the U.K. with her wife, Portia de Rossi, after relocating in 2024. The court date for the case is scheduled for April 30.