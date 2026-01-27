'The Last of Us' star drops major update about season 3

'The Last of Us' features Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in lead roles

Pedro Pascal’s hit TV series The Last of Us has just received a major update from one of the cast members.

The show featured Pedro as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Meanwhile, Kaitlyn Dever played Abby, who killed Joel as part of her plot for vengeance after her father’s death.

Dever has unveiled what’s in store for fans in the third season. According to her, after the first two seasons mainly focused on Joel and Ellie, the new season will shift the entire attention to Abby.

While sharing update about the filming of the new entry, the 29-year-old said that she is preparing herself physically and mentally.

She told Deadline, "I’m getting mentally and physically prepped right now. I go up in a couple days, actually, to start prep over there. I’m so excited to kind of take on a much bigger role in the season."

The Last Man Standing actress, while teasing the plot of the upcoming season, stated that she is excited for the fans to see the shifting perspective.

"The fans are really going to like it, I think, the shifting perspective onto Abby, getting some more context onto her storyline and going back in time with this season. So, I’m very excited for the fans to see it”, added Dever.

The Last of Us also featured Isabela Merced, Nico Parker, Catherine O’Hara and anna Torv.