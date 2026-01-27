 
David Beckham sends emotional message to Brooklyn about 'biggest mistake'

Will Brooklyn Beckham hold peace talks with parents David and Victoria?

Geo News Digital Desk
January 27, 2026

David Beckham seemingly delivered an indirect message to his upset son, Brooklyn Beckham, as he marked a sombre event.

The former English captain marked the death anniversary of Kobe Bryant on January 26 with an emotional tribute.

David shared the late basketball player's own words, reading, "The biggest mistake we make in life is thinking we have time."

It is important to note here that the 50-year-old footballer's nod to Kobe has been seen as a lesson for his son to correct his mistakes before it's too late. 

For the unversed, Brooklyn Beckham left the world in shock by sharing his side of the story, claiming that his parents only care about "Beckham Brand."

He accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of "hijacking" his first dance with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," he penned.

Brooklyn said, "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for our future family."

