What's next for Carol Kirkwood? Her first move after quarter-century BBC goodbye revealed

Carol Kirkwood, after saying goodbye to the BBC, where she spent a quarter-century, is now eyeing the next big move in her career.

The Scots weather presenter, 63, announced her decision to quit the Beeb after the live broadcast of a weather segment yesterday morning, Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Kirkwood got emotional as she informed the audiences along with her colleagues on the BBC Breakfast, Jon Kay and Sally Nugent.

Kirkwood shared a touching message, saying she had “loved every minute” of her time with the corporation and describing her departure as a difficult decision.

Announcing her decision, Kirkwood said goodbye for one last time, stating, “But it feels like the right moment to step away. I’ll carry with me the most wonderful memories.”

While revealing her plans for life after broadcasting, she said, “I’ll be traveling, writing books. You know the future is rosy, and the time is right, absolutely right for me.”

After Kirkwood bid farewell, the speculations have swirled on the internet about her next big move, with many pointing to a potential appearance on the hit reality show Celebrity Traitors, as reported by the Sun.

The hit reality show pits contestants against each other in a game of deception.

The "Traitors" work in secret to eliminate the "Faithfuls," who must identify the hidden betrayers to survive.

What's next for Carol Kirkwood? Her first move after quarter-century BBC goodbye revealed

Who is Carol Kirkwood?

Carol Kirkwood joined the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC Weather Centre, in April 1998 and debuted her broadcasting career on the BBC News Channel before making regular appearances on BBC One.

She has been a household name as the main weather presenter on BBC Breakfast since 2010.