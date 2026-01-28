Risky attempt videos surface online after Alex Honnold's rope free Taipei 101 climb

American rock climber Alex Honnold’s historic, rope-free successful attempt of Taipei 101 has triggered a wave of risky copycat attempts.

These imitative efforts prompt concern among safety experts and online commentators.

The 40-year-old successfully scaled the 508-meter, 101-storey skyscraper on January 25 in just 91 minutes.

The event went viral due to its livestream on Netflix worldwide.

However, Honnold’s ascent was carried out after approvals from Taipei 101’s management and support from the city authorities.

His successful attempt marks the first-known free solo climb of the iconic landmark.

The landmark is highly significant as it was officially classified as the world’s tallest building from its inauguration on December 31, 2004, until it was dethroned by Burj Khalifa in 2009.

Thousands gathered on the street to watch this spectacular feat, while many streamed it online.

Despite clear on-screen warnings from Netflix describing that the feat should not be attempted by non-professionals, images and videos soon emerged on social media mimicking climbing parts of the building’s exterior.

However, most of the attempts were short-lived, with climbers struggling to find a foothold and failing to even get to the first level.

Netizens have mixed reactions to the copycat attempts. While some users joked about the failed climbs, others warned of potentially adverse consequences.

Experts have also shared their views. Philosopher Claudia Paganini told German broadcaster DW that streaming such high-risk feats normalises dangerous behaviours. She stated that responsibility lies with media platforms, which may use extreme risk to boost attention and reach.