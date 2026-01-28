 
Geo News

Risky attempt videos surface online after Alex Honnold's rope free Taipei 101 climb

Alex Honnold climbed Taiwan’s tallest skyscraper in Netflix’s live stream

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 28, 2026

Risky attempt videos surface online after Alex Honnold's rope free Taipei 101 climb

American rock climber Alex Honnold’s historic, rope-free successful attempt of Taipei 101 has triggered a wave of risky copycat attempts.

These imitative efforts prompt concern among safety experts and online commentators.

The 40-year-old successfully scaled the 508-meter, 101-storey skyscraper on January 25 in just 91 minutes.

The event went viral due to its livestream on Netflix worldwide.

However, Honnold’s ascent was carried out after approvals from Taipei 101’s management and support from the city authorities.

His successful attempt marks the first-known free solo climb of the iconic landmark.

The landmark is highly significant as it was officially classified as the world’s tallest building from its inauguration on December 31, 2004, until it was dethroned by Burj Khalifa in 2009.

Thousands gathered on the street to watch this spectacular feat, while many streamed it online.

Despite clear on-screen warnings from Netflix describing that the feat should not be attempted by non-professionals, images and videos soon emerged on social media mimicking climbing parts of the building’s exterior.

However, most of the attempts were short-lived, with climbers struggling to find a foothold and failing to even get to the first level.

Netizens have mixed reactions to the copycat attempts. While some users joked about the failed climbs, others warned of potentially adverse consequences.

Experts have also shared their views. Philosopher Claudia Paganini told German broadcaster DW that streaming such high-risk feats normalises dangerous behaviours. She stated that responsibility lies with media platforms, which may use extreme risk to boost attention and reach.

Could GTA 6 skip physical copies to avoid spoilers? Here's what you should know video
Could GTA 6 skip physical copies to avoid spoilers? Here's what you should know
THIS new WhatsApp feature can protect users from high-security threats: Read more
THIS new WhatsApp feature can protect users from high-security threats: Read more
Update iPhone 5s or iPhone 6 now, or iMessage and FaceTime will stop working: Here's why
Update iPhone 5s or iPhone 6 now, or iMessage and FaceTime will stop working: Here's why
Trump vows government de-escalation after Minnesota Prentiss shooting: Here's what we know video
Trump vows government de-escalation after Minnesota Prentiss shooting: Here's what we know
Nvidia's first H200 chip shipment granted approval to enter China
Nvidia's first H200 chip shipment granted approval to enter China
Musk's SpaceX considering IPO for June 2026 at $1.5 trillion valuation, surpassing Saudi Aramco
Musk's SpaceX considering IPO for June 2026 at $1.5 trillion valuation, surpassing Saudi Aramco
Novak Djokovic argues with umpire over warning at Australian Open video
Novak Djokovic argues with umpire over warning at Australian Open
Amazon announces closure of fresh grocery stores amid renewed focus on online delivery
Amazon announces closure of fresh grocery stores amid renewed focus on online delivery