Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt reveal future plans amid wedding speculations

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt weigh in on expanding family after baby Scottie

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are reportedly discussing their future steps while they try to adjust to their new life with their baby, Scottie Rose.

The 31-year-old actor and comedian, who is gearing up to launch his own show soon, hinted at wedding plans and growing their little family in a new interview.

Speaking of their family plans, the Saturday Night Live alum told Us Weekly, “We want her to have a friend, for sure. We love the idea of her being a big sister.”

The actress and model, 29, chimed in to say that it’s unbelievable to her that they’re already thinking about their next baby right after she gave birth.

“The idea of that sounds absolutely insane right now. The process of giving birth is so insane, but so empowering once it happens,” Hewitt told the outlet.

“Just having this little thing, I really can’t explain how incredible the whole thing is. The idea of making another one and making a sibling is something I’ve already been like, ‘I want to do it again.’ They’re so tiny when they come out, and they grow so fast. It’s crazy,” the Billy Knight star continued.

Davidson shared that while they have been talking about future, including their wedding, at the moment,"we're just, like, let’s get this routine with this baby down. … The first three months of the baby is, you’re just keeping her alive.”

The couple, who welcomed their first baby last month, began dating in March 2025, and had moved in together in May that year.